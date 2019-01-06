PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland Sunday.
The investigation is taking place in the area of the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street, according to police.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
