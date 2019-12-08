PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 103rd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, according to police.
Southeast Stark Street has been closed between Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast 106th Avenue while police investigate. Southeast 103rd Avenue is also closed between Southeast Washington Street and East Burnside Street.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as is becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.