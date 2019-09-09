PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a possible bias assault against a rideshare driver in Portland.
Officers responded to Southwest 18th Avenue and Salmon Street on the report of an assault Friday.
A driver reported an assault by a male passenger. During the assault, the driver said the attacker made comments related to the driver’s gender identity.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues. No further information was released about the case.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Bias Crimes Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
“The Bureau investigates all reports of bias-motivated crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such a crime to contact law enforcement. Under Oregon law, bias crimes are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect's perception of the victim's race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Anyone who is the victim of a bias crime assault or witnesses one is asked to immediately call 911. Anyone who is the victim of a different bias crime and the suspect is no longer there, such as vandalism or graffiti, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.