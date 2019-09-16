PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a possible bias assault that occurred in downtown Portland last Thursday.
At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of West Burnside Street on the report of an assault.
When officers arrived to the location, they found three victims who stated they had been assaulted by a group that had left.
Officers searched the area, but the suspects were not located.
According to police, one of the victims is transgender. A Bias Crime Detail detective was assigned to the case.
No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0416 and reference case number 19-314989.
“The Bureau investigates all reports of bias-motivated crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such a crime to contact law enforcement. Under Oregon law, bias crimes are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect's perception of the victim's race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Anyone who is the victim of a bias crime assault or witnesses one is asked to immediately call 911. Anyone who is the victim of a different bias crime and the suspect is no longer there, such as vandalism or graffiti, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.