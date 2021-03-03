SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a possible bias crime assault after a woman was attacked by two men near Willamette University in Salem.
Salem police confirmed taking a report from the 21-year-old victim Monday. The Willamette University student said her attackers made racist remarks about her Asian heritage, as well as sexist comments. They knocked her down and kicked her as she was walking to the store on Chemeketa Street Northeast and Capitol Street, just a few blocks from campus, according to police.
The attack happened around noon Monday. The victim sustained minor injuries, according to officers.
The woman told police she did not know her attackers, and this is described by investigators as a random assault. Police said the suspects are described as men in their 30s, one standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with long curly blond hair and facial hair, wearing a gray V-neck shirt and a black winter hat.
The details of the case were first reported by the Statesman Journal.
Two students who live on campus told FOX 12 that the university sent out a letter about the crime. FOX 12 reached out to Willamette University, but did not hear back Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem police.
