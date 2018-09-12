Portland police are investigating a possible bias crime in the Cully neighborhood on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to the 4700 block of Northeast Prescott Street on the report of a vandalized vehicle around 12:53 p.m.
Officers said they saw paint had been smeared on the car and a racial slur was etched into the side of the car.
The victim’s car was parked in the victim’s driveway at the time of the incident, according to officers.
At this time, police said there is no suspect descriptions to provide.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Bias Crime Detail is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information, including video surveillance footage, of this incident should contact Bias Crime Detail Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
