VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) –A man was rushed to an area hospital on Friday afternoon after he was stabbed at a strip mall in east Vancouver, according to police.
Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue at 1:15 p.m.
Investigators said the victim was stabbed in the face and neck. When officers arrived, the victim was being tended to by witnesses, while other witnesses were holding down the suspect.
Police said the 55-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.
"The quick intervention of the citizens who witnessed the assault clearly saved the victim’s life," according to a Vancouver Police Department statement.
The suspect, Nathan A. Karch, 33, of Vancouver, was arrested on the charge of first-degree attempted murder.
Investigators said the attack appears to be random, as Karch and the victim did not know each other.
No further details were released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
