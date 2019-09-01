Police investigating 3rd shooting at home in Montavilla neighborhood in past week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood after a man with a gunshot wound checked himself into the hospital on Sunday.
At about 12:40 p.m., officers responded to Providence Portland Hospital at 4805 NE Glisan St. on a report that a man came in with a gunshot wound.
Before they arrived, they learned the man was being taken to Emanuel Hospital at 2801 N Gantenbein Ave.
Officers responded there and spoke with the man. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
During their investigation, officers were led to a house in the 300 block of Northeast 78th Avenue, where they found evidence of a shooting.
Police say this is the third shooting-related incident at that location in the past week.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating and working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.
Northeast 78th Avenue has been closed between Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Everett Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
