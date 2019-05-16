GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery involving two students near Centennial High School.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast 182nd and Marie Street at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police said two 15-year-old students had wandered away from the school and were robbed by two suspects.
The victims said one of the suspects displayed a gun.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a gray hoodie and “messed up teeth.”
Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.
There was no word about what was stolen or if the students were hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department.
