TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police are investigating after a woman says a man tried to abduct her while she was loading groceries into her car last week.
The woman, who is in her 20s, said the incident occurred on Aug. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Winco on Southwest Dartmouth Street.
The woman reported to law enforcement that she was parked next to a black van with its passenger-side sliding door open. She said while she was loading groceries into the backseat on the driver’s side of her car, a man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and tried to pull her backward.
The woman was able to fight the man off and drive away to safety.
The man is described as white with gray hair and a medium build. He is approximately 50 years old, stands around 6 feet tall, has no facial hair, was wearing glasses, and has a beer belly, the woman told investigators. The man at the time of the incident was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
The victim also reported to law enforcement that she saw a woman in the van. She is described as white and 35 to 40 years old with a heavier build. Police said the van involved in the incident is not a minivan.
Detectives continues to investigate and ask anyone with any additional information to contact Tigard police at tips@tigard-or.gov or over the phone at 503-718-2677.
