PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating reports of a person throwing explosive devices at protesters early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of bombs going off at Laurelhurst Park at 2:28 a.m. When they arrived, they spoke to witness along Stark Street side who said they didn’t see anything.
Several hours later, images and videos of what appeared to be “some kind of explosive device and an explosion in the park” were posted on social media, police said. No injuries have been reported.
Additional posts on social media say two suspects were involved in the incident, police said. Other posts showing a person that social media users say was involved in the incident, but it has not been confirmed.
Arson investigators will like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video or images. Additionally, if anyone took the remnants or unexploded material from the scene, investigators would like to recover those items for evidentiary purposes.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-3408, meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
