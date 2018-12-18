PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a knifepoint carjacking in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 5800 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said preliminary information shows a robbery of a vehicle occurred and the suspect was armed with a knife.
The victim was not injured.
The vehicle has not been located and the suspect remains on the loose, according to police.
The suspect is only described as a male between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
