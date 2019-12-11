MT. ANGEL, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a man in a pickup taking photographs of children on the playground at St. Mary’s Public School in Mt. Angel.
Staff at the school contacted police Wednesday. A fifth-grade student reported a man in a gray pickup was taking photos of the playground area during recess.
The driver appeared to be holding up a cellphone and a flash was seen, according to police.
The driver reportedly went by the school more than once. Officers checked the area, but did not locate any similar vehicles.
The driver was described as a white man with blue-green eyes, brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a light blue shirt with long sleeves that were rolled up and gloves that showed the tips of his fingers.
Police said they subsequently received additional information about who the driver may have been, but they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Angel Police Department at 503-845-9294.
The superintendent sent a statement to parents and posted it on the district’s website about this case.
