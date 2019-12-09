PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a possible attempted abduction involving a 13-year-old girl in southeast Portland.
The girl told police she was walking near Southeast 96th Avenue and Harold Street when a white utility van stopped next to her.
The girl said the driver called out to her and asked for her phone number. The girl kept walking, but she said the man got out of the van and tried to grab her arm.
The girl told police she hit the man in the face, before he ran back to his van and drove off.
The child was not hurt.
The girl described the suspect as a black man, with a slim but athletic build, about 6 feet tall with black hair in shoulder-length dreadlocks, a goatee and a mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap with a red brim.
The van had no windows on the sides, according to police, with hinged doors on the right-side cargo compartment. The girl described the passenger compartment as dirty and cluttered.
Anyone with information about this case, or anyone with surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 and reference case 19-419680.
The Portland Police Bureau advised people who walk, ride or jog alone to:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Consider bringing a cell phone.
- If you have earphones or earbuds in, keep one ear free to listen to your surroundings.
- Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to return.
