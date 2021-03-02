PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a sexual assault report by a teen girl along the Springwater Trail in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 7800 block of Southeast Luther Road at 3:11 p.m. Monday. The victim told police she had been coerced to have sexual contact with an adult male in a secluded area near the trail, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The girl said she did not know the suspect, who is only described as an older white man.
Officers walked portions of the Springwater Trail and searched the area for the suspect and witnesses, and detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit, along with a victim advocate, responded to the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who was on the trail near the 7800 block of Southeast Luther Street on Monday between noon and 3 p.m. and noticed suspicious activity or captured video of the area during that time is asked to contact Detective Joseph Cox at Joseph.Cox@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0577 or Detective Bob Boylan at Bob.Boylan@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0999.
(1) comment
a teenage girl alone anywhere in this cesspool is insane.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.