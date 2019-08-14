PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.
At around 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the reports of shots and yelling heard in the 3200 block of Southeast 136th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located evidence of gunfire and blood.
Police said a home believed to be involved was searched. No victims were located inside or at the scene.
Shortly after the home was searched, police said a man with an injury consistent with being shot showed up to an area hospital. The man's condition and the circumstances surrounding his injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said there is not risk to the public.
Southeast 136th Avenue north of Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed while police remain on scene.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
