PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating several reports of a man who was poking people with a thin metal object in southeast Portland.
Police said officers responded to four incidents that happened Saturday through Monday.
Officers learned a suspect matching the same description was involved in the following incidents:
- Saturday at 8:25 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 35th Avenue
- Saturday at 11:13 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 36th Avenue
- Sunday at 3:45 p.m., near Southeast Ankeny Street and Southeast 20th Avenue
- Monday at 12:25 a.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Street and Southeast 40th Avenue
According to police, the suspect approached people who were walking through the neighborhood and poked the victims, then continued walking.
None of the victims needed medical attention.
The suspect was described as a 30-to-50-year-old white man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, with short blond or red hair. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding an immediate danger to life or safety related to the investigation should call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information about the investigation should call Officer William Green at 503-823-0344 or William.Green@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.