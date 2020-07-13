PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot multiple times in southeast Portland on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood at 10:55 p.m.
A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and police said he is expected to survive.
No further details were released about the investigation, including possible suspect information.
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to provide any information about this case. Tips can be left with detectives by calling 503-823-0400. Tips can also be left anonymously at 503-823-HELP or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
