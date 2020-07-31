Police investigating SE Portland stabbing, victim taken to hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was injured in a stabbing in southeast Portland late Thursday night.
Police said officers responded to the 10300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard after it was reported someone was stabbed.
When officers arrived in the area, they found an adult victim with stabbing injuries.
The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Their current condition is not known.
The crime scene was closed while officers investigated.
Police have not released any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing who has not been contacted by investigators call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and refer to case #20-237605.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
