PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team is investigating a serious crash that occurred in southeast Portland Thursday night.
At around 11:18 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Southeast 122nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Glisan Street and Southeast Stark Street, and East Burnside was closed in both directions at 122nd Avenue during the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
