SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem Police Department is investigating five early-morning fires set in northeast Salem on Saturday.
Police responded to a report of a car on fire in the 3200 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast just before 2:00 a.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, a shopping cart filled with contents was set on fire in the 3600 block of Devonshire Avenue Northeast. At about the same time, a dumpster fire was reported in the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.
Just after 4:00 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from behind a building in the 1800 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast. An hour and a half later, a fifth fire was reported at a home in the 2300 block of Fisher Road Northeast.
Police said the fires reported bordered Market Street, Fisher Road, Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast.
Salem police detectives are leading the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the fires. Anyone who was in the area of these incidents or has video surveillance is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
