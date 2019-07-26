PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault by a man armed with a knife in northwest Portland.
Officers responded to Northwest Glisan Street and 13th Avenue at 4:34 a.m. Friday.
Two women reported the attack. They told police one of the women was sexually assaulted by the man, while the other woman fended him off.
The suspect was last seen heading north away from the attack scene. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
One of the women was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
Police do not believe the suspect knew the victims.
The suspect is described as a white man, older than 40 years old, with long hair in a pony tail. He was wearing a black hoodie and shorts that were likely tan in color.
Sex assault detectives are investigating the case and asking anyone with information or video related to this case to contact Detective Ross Dormady at 503-823-0880 or ross.dormady@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.