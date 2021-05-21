police lights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a north Portland hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center after a gunshot victim checked himself into the hospital. Police said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to police, officers determined that the crime scene was near North Terry Street and North Minnesota Avenue.

No additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-136501.

