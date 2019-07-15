Police investigating shooting at Dawson Park in north Portland, no known injuries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police are investigating a shooting at Dawson Park in north Portland Monday night.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple shots heard near and a vehicle driving through Dawson Park, located at 2949 N. Williams Ave.
Police arrived at the scene and found evidence of gunfire. They have not located anyone injured by gunfire.
Investigators with the Gun Violence Reduction Team are responding to the scene.
Dawson Park has been closed while police process the scene. North Stanton Street from Vancouver to Williams avenues is also closed.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
