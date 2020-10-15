GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Gresham gas station.
Officers responded to shots fired on the 18000 block of East Burnside Street at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said two victims were found at a nearby gas station. The two men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.
Investigators said the men drove a dark-colored four-door sedan into the gas station parking lot and stopped near a pump. The shooting occurred a short time later, while the victims were inside the car.
The Gresham Police Department said all possible motives are being investigated, including whether the shooting is gang-related.
Detectives want to talk with anyone who saw or heard anything in the area around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
