PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police on Sunday are investigating a shooting at Holladay Park in northeast Portland.
Just after 5:30 p.m., police responded to the park on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire.
Police say there are no known victims at this time. No suspect is in custody, and no suspect description was available.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting.
Holladay Park has been closed while officers investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
