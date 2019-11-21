PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in north Portland.
At around 3:13 a.m., officers were called out to the report of someone shot at the Unthank Plaza Apartments, located in the 2500 block of North Williams Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located an injured man.
The victim was provided emergency medical care at the scene and then taken to an area hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.
Police said investigators from the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit are assisting in the investigation.
According to police, investigators do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
