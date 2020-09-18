PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was taken to a hospital after they were shot at a northeast Portland home Thursday night.
Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 12500 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
At the scene, officers learned a victim had been shot.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.
Police did not release any suspect information.
Officers closed Northeast Airport Way from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 138th Avenue while they investigated.
The shooting investigation is ongoing, and police are asking who knows anything about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
