PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Lucky Corner Restaurant located at 13604 Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said they found several witnesses and a 31-year-old victim.
The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
He is expected to survive.
Officers learned that there was a disturbance and fight in the parking lot of the Lucky Corner prior to the shooting.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
