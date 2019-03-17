Police investigating shooting at SE Portland apartment complex, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Portland Sunday.
The call came in just before 5 p.m. at the Meadowlark Apartments in the 3600 block of Southeast 112th Avenue. Police say it was a disturbance call turned shooting.
Officers say the suspect and the victim knew each other and were neighbors.
According to police, preliminary information suggests the suspect kicked the victim's door in, brandished a gun and fired a round into a wall. Police say no one was hit by the gunfire.
Officers later arrested the suspect and seized the handgun that was believed to be involved.
Officers identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marie Jackson.
She will be booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Police say investigators are determining which charges are appropriate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
