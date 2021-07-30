Police investigating shooting at SE Portland strip club

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot at a southeast Portland strip club early Friday morning.
Portland police responded around 2:20 a.m. to a reported shooting at Shimmers Gentlemen’s Club, located at 8000 Southeast Foster Road. At the scene, officers learned a shooting had taken place inside the strip club and the incident then spilled out into the parking lot. Evidence of gunfire was found in the club, in the parking lot and down the street, according to police. FOX 12 was told officers found bullet homes in a home across the street from the club.
A man at the club was shot in the leg, an injury that was described as non-life-threatening, and taken to a hospital. The victim has not been identified. No other injuries were reported. Police have not made any arrests and did not release any information about any suspects.
FOX 12 spoke with staff at the club, who said the first shots were fired about 2:15 a.m. as they were getting ready to close the club. According to employees, there were about 40 people in the club at the time when a woman took a gun out of her bra and fired two shots into a bathroom door while many were inside. After that, employees said people scattered and a shootout continued outside in the parking lot with the woman still firing her gun and at least one other person shooting a gun as well. Bullets were sprayed all over the place.
FOX 12 was told the club’s bartender and dancers hid, scared for their lives. Some of the dancers quit on the spot. According to staff, it is standard policy at Shimmers to pat down men when they come into the club, but not women. FOX 12 learned that will change, so from now on women will be patted down as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.