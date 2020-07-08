PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting involving people in two vehicles in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to gunshots near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said people associated with at least two vehicles were involved in an argument before shots were fired. Police found shell casings at the scene.
Witnesses told police they believed someone had been hit by the gunfire.
At around 2:30 p.m., one person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. An update on that person’s condition was not immediately available.
No further details were released, but police said the investigating is continuing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
