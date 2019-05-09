STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a boy in Stayton.
Stayton officers responded to a home at noon Thursday on the report of a juvenile male being shot.
Investigators said the juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.
Police said the case remains under investigation and no further information was released Thursday.
Stayton police are being assisted by Oregon State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and Aumsville Police Department to determine the cause and circumstances of this shooting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
