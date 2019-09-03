PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the Montavilla neighborhood Monday night.
At about 11:24 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 9200 block of Southeast Main Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured person. Police said the extent of the victims injuries are not being released at this time.
No suspect or suspects have been located, and a suspect description has not been released.
Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast Taylor Street will be closed while officers, detectives and criminalists collect evidence and conduct interviews.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-303052.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
