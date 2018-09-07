PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Kenton neighborhood on Thursday.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2600 block of North Farragut Street around 10:11 p.m.
During the preliminary investigation, officers contacted people that heard the gunfire, but did not locate any suspects or injured people in connection with the shooting.
As officers search the area they located evidence of gunfire near North Delaware Avenue and North Hallack Street, as well as North Burrage Avenue and North Hallack Street.
There have been no reports of anyone arriving at Portland hospitals with injuries related to this shooting and there were no reports of property damage.
Police said there is no suspect information to provide at this time.
Based on preliminary information, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.
