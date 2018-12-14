PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north Portland Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Farragut Street at around 4:12 a.m. on the report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
Officers searched the area, but no suspects were located. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.
#UPDATE: Man shot inside what cops are describing as a “flophouse”. Victim rushed to hospital and expected to survive, police say. No suspects in custody. A number of officers remain at the scene investigating. https://t.co/YQqmJ5p0Rk— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 14, 2018
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Robbery Detail will lead the investigation.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
