PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in north Portland that took place on Friday.
Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 5200 block of North Willis Boulevard around 11:13 p.m.
When officers arrived, they searched the area but did not find any suspects or injured people.
Police said they found a parked and unoccupied car located on North Willis Boulevard with what appeared to be a bullet strike.
Officers said they also located evidence of gunfire on North Willis Boulevard.
Police said there have been no reports of anyone arriving at Portland hospitals with injuries related to the shooting and there were no reports of property damage.
There is no suspect information, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.