Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, 1 man injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Portland Police say officers responded to a shooting near Northeast Fremont Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 2 a.m.
Police say initial reports indicated that someone had been shot and was being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of gunfire. Police say a man arrived at a local hospital with numerous gunshot wounds. The man’s condition is serious, but he is expected to survive.
Police say the investigation was going on at the same time as Saturday night’s riot, which seriously set back their work.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (503) 823-3333 and reference case #20-232898.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.