PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Sunderland neighborhood early Friday morning.
At around 12:40 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Northeast Sunderland Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a victim who has been shot superficially in the leg, according to police. Officers also located evidence of gunfire.
An investigation revealed that an unknown person shot the victim and then left the area.
Police said the victim was treated on scene, but was not taken to an area hospital.
Given the circumstances of the incident, police believe there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
