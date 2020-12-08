PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An investigation is underway in northeast Portland after two people were shot.
Portland police said that officers responded at around 11:10 a.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
At the scene, two people were found with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to local hospitals.
Police did not release any additional details.
This story is developing and will be updated when more is learned.
PPB is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.