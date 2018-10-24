PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland that injured a man Wednesday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by gunfire near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Bryant Street.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators believe the man was shot inside a home in the 7000 block of Northeast 7th Avenue.
Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information or has video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
