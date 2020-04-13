Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, man taken to hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in northeast Portland Monday.
Officers responded to the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 60th Avenue on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and his condition is unknown at this time.
There is no word on a suspect, but police say they have secured the scene and there is no threat to the community.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
Northeast 60th Avenue has been closed between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Emerson Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
