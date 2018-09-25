PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday.
Officers responded around 8:06 p.m. to the report of gunfire near Northeast 97th Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Officer said they found a man that appeared to have a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Gunfire was located when police searched the area near the northeast corner of Northeast 97th Avenue and East Burnside Street and additional evidence was found on Northeast 97th Avenue north of East Burnside Street.
Officers said they believe the victim was inside a tent when a person located outside of the tent opened fire and hit the victim.
There is no suspect description or additional information to provide at this time, according to police.
This investigation will be forwarded to the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail.
During this investigation, traffic may be impacted on Northeast 97th Avenue between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
