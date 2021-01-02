PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to a shooting inside an apartment in the 13400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the victim but did not release any details on their condition.
Police said a person has been detained in connection to the case.
Detectives are on scene along with forensic investigators.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
