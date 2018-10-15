PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Monday night.
Just after 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive on a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived in the area and found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.
Northeast Prescott Drive will be closed between Northeast 128th Place and Northeast 131st Avenue while officers investigate.
No further information was released.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
