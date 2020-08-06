PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.
Police said one person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene.
The person who was shot was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No other details were immediately released about the victim or possible suspects in this case.
Officers searched the area to look for witnesses, evidence or additional victims.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland has seen a dramatic increase in shootings recently, including 99 shootings in July, up from 35 during the same month in 2019.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.