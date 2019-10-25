PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a person was hospitalized Friday night as officers investigated a shooting in northeast Portland parking lot.
The shooting occurred behind an apartment complex near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Monroe Street.
Officers arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire.
A victim was hospitalized, but their condition was not immediately clear, according to police.
Northeast Monroe Street was temporarily closed in both directions from Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Northeast 7th Avenue while law enforcement was on scene Friday night.
A neighbor said she heard six to eight gunshots outside her home.
Police haven't shared any possible suspect information.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
