PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in northeast Portland and now police are investigating.
Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 10700 block of Northeast Prescott Street on reports of a shooting.
At the scene, the officers found a man with two gunshot wounds. Several shell casings were also located.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. His current condition is not known.
Police did not release any information on a suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting who has not already been contacted by investigators to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
