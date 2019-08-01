PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
At around 4:15 a.m., officer were called out to the report of a person shot in the area of Northeast 119th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied two tourniquets to the victim's leg. She was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northeast 119th Avenue at NE Halsey is closed while officers search the area for evidence and witnesses.
BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting on NE 119th Ave. and NE Halsey St. Officers say a woman was shot and taken to the hospital @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gQ8sodah8g— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 1, 2019
According to police, officers also responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 800 block of Southeast 73rd Avenue just after 4 a.m. Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
Police said they are looking into whether or not the two cases are connected.
No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
