Police investigating shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to northeast Portland late Thursday night to investigate a shooting.
At around 11:49 p.m., officers went to the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street after gunshots were reported in the area.
Police said that the scene was secured, and detectives were responding to assist in the investigation.
No other details have been released by police.
Anyone who has information about the shooting and has not already been contacted by investigators is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.